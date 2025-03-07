A staggering $10 million reward is on the table for information leading to the arrest of former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, now one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once a celebrated athlete representing Canada, Wedding is accused of leading a massive drug trafficking network and orchestrating multiple murders tied to the illicit operation.

The FBI officially added the 43-year-old to its 10 Most Wanted list on Thursday, alongside the US State Department’s multi-million-dollar reward offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” said Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man.”

Among his known aliases, according to the FBI, are “El Jefe,” “Public Enemy,” and “James Conrad King.”

Former Olympian Ryan James Wedding is now a wanted man | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Wedding was initially charged in June with murder and drug-related crimes, with additional charges filed in September. Prosecutors allege that Wedding and his associates facilitated the shipment of approximately 60 tonnes of cocaine annually, using long-haul semi-trucks to transport the drugs between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California, and Canada.

In an October announcement detailing the indictment, the FBI confirmed that at least a dozen individuals had been arrested in connection with the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Wedding representing Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics | Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima

US authorities claim the criminal network was responsible for multiple homicides, including the killing of two family members in Canada over a stolen drug shipment, later determined to be a case of mistaken identity, as well as two additional victims.

Wedding, once a promising athlete, competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics, finishing 24th in the parallel giant slalom event.