Southern California was shaken by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Authorities say there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Both the San Diego County police and sheriff’s departments confirmed they had not received any emergency calls related to the tremor. A county firefighter stationed in Julian also stated there were no reports of damage or calls for service following the quake.

The tremor, which occurred about 2.5 miles south of Julian, was strong enough to swing light fixtures and rattle shelves in parts of San Diego. It was also reportedly felt as far north as Los Angeles.

Julian, a historic town popular for its apple pies and bakeries, experienced minor disturbances. Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said: “Some cups fell on to the ground at her business. But everything is OK.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation. His office said in a social media post that the state is working with local emergency teams to assess any potential damage.