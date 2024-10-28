Sebastian Kidder: Wrestler Ric Flair's stepson dies by suicide
Sebastian Kidder died from a gunshot wound on Saturday at his family home in Georgia on Saturday. He was 24.
His mother Wendy Barlow confirmed the news to American website TMZ. She married wrestling legend Ric Flair, who was Kidder’s stepfather.
“I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..." Barlow said to TMZ.
The circumstances leading up to the death have not been revealed..
TMZ reported: “In the last few months, Kidder's music career was beginning to take off. In fact, this summer he appeared on FOX's Good Day Atlanta ... where he performed one of his songs, and talked about releasing his first album.”
Flair married Sebastian's mother Wendy in 2018. He tweeted a tribute overnight: saying: “I’m So Thankful For The Time I Had With Sebastian. I Have So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up!”
He recently announced a divorce from Barlow.
Flair’s son Reid Fliehr died aged 25 from a combination of heroin and prescription drugs in March 2013. His body was found in a hotel room in Charlotte surrounded by drug paraphenalia. Reid had joined the pro-wrestling circuit.
Ric Flair’s real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr. The peroxide-blond wrestled for 40 years and was known as The Nature Boy. He was a 16-time world champion and is seen by many as the greatest wrestler ever.
