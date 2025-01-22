Snow in Florida: Warm and sunny state hit with 'very rare' winter storm, when was the last time it snowed
The Panhandle region, particularly Pensacola, reported widespread snowfall of 5 to 12 inches on Tuesday (January 21), surpassing the previous record of 4 inches set in Milton in March 1954.
“This is a record-breaking event for communities in the Panhandle,” Governor Ron DeSantis said during a news briefing at the state’s emergency operations centre. “I don’t have to tell anybody that we’re not necessarily used to walking in a winter wonderland here in Florida.”
The storm prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings for areas from Pensacola to Jacksonville, warning of hazardous snow and ice accumulations. Due to the extreme weather and a series of accidents, a nearly 70-mile stretch of Interstate 10 was shut down by the Florida Highway Patrol. Emergency officials had pre-treated some roadways, but their efforts were insufficient ahead of the severe storm.
The snowfall totals included 7.6 inches in Pensacola and 8.8 inches in nearby Milton. “It will take several days to verify all the snowfall reports and determine if any city surpassed the Pensacola metro for the greatest snowfall tally in state history,” NWS meteorologists said.
The storm also disrupted air travel, with Jacksonville International Airport temporarily shut down. Utility companies prepared for power outages as ice accumulation posed significant risks to power lines.
When was the last time it snowed in Florida?
Historically, snow in Florida is extremely rare. The earliest recorded instance was in 1774 in Jacksonville, described as “extraordinary white rain.” Other significant snowfalls occurred in 1899, 1977, and most notably during the Christmas storm of 1989, which brought nearly 2 inches of snow to Jacksonville and widespread power outages across the Southeast.
Florida residents have taken the storm seriously, with cities like Tallahassee resembling ghost towns as people stayed off the roads.
