A daredevil skier has died after trying to jump 40 feet across a busy highway, when he fell short and landed on the road.

Dallas LeBeau, aged 21, died in the 'high risk stunt' over the US 40 highway on Berthoud Pass in central Colorado, on Tuesday (April 9). Bystanders attempted to perform CPR on LeBeau, who was famous for being a motorcycle stuntman, and emergency services were called to reports of an unconscious man at around 3pm. The skier was, however, pronounced dead at the scene.

Friend Devin Shirk, who had known LeBeau since the pair were youg children, told FOX31: “He wanted to do things that nobody else had done. He always said his birthday was the same day as Evil Knievel. He encouraged other people to start skiing too. That was one of my favourite things about him too, is even if it wasn't jumps, he would just be like, 'You just gotta try skiing — it will change your life’.”

LeBeau, whp had been skiing since he was two-years-old, died at US 40 near milepost 241.5, just west of the Berthoud Pass summit. Investigators said the stuntman had been attempting the danerous act, but lacked the necessary speed and distance to successfully make it across the highway.

Traffic was closed in both directions while officials worked at the scene. Just two weeks before his death, LeBeau posted a video showing him skiing on the slopes and completing tricks including flips and jumps. He had more than 1,300 followers in his Instagram page, @b00nie_rat, where he shared many photos and videos of him carrying out his passion.

Daredevil skier Dallas LeBeau who has died at the age of 21 after trying to jump 40 feet across a busy highway. Photo by GoFundMe/dallas-lebeau

Since his friend’s untimely death, Shirk has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral costs. “Dallas was one of the most joyful and kind people you could ever meet,” he wrote. “He was always raising good spirits and loved to ski ever since he was 2. I wanted to start this GoFundMe to help the family of Dallas Lebeau with the costs of the funeral and the financial expenses that may come their way. And give them one less thing to stress about.”

The fundraising aim for the page was $20,000 (around £16,000), but at the time of writing, (on Saturday April 13), more than $50,000 (around £40,000) had been raised by more than 400 donors.

Among the donors are other close friends who have also paid tribute. Jaxson Holmes said: “Dallas has been my best friend since we met on the first day of comp centre. We have shared highs and lows and everything in between. I will miss his eagerness to do the things he loved and his dedication to everyone in his life. Forever my best friend.”

Danny Forebaugh said: “Ever since I met Dallas, he has treated me like one of his own. We met through a mutual friend, and he has treated me like family. This kid is f***ng amazing.”

Declan Burt said: “Love this kid, I was on team with him for 5 years and he was always one of the older ones that took me under his wing. Such a kind and funny person and the most rad skier.”

Two people who appeared to be related to the tragic skiier wrote: “We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you. God will be there for you. Adrian and Carol LeBeau.”