Three NFL games will be played on Christmas Day for the first time

Tom Brady will be suiting up for prime time action on Christmas Day, it has been announced.

The NFL has unveiled its schedule for games on 25 December. For the first time three games will be played on Christmas as part of a stacked line up of festive treats.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to watch the likes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins all in action on the holiday. The games will be available to watch in the UK.

The majority of the league will be in action on Christmas Eve (Saturday 24 December) as Round 16 action kicks off. Three rounds of the regular season are left before the play-offs begin in January.

Advertisement

But what are the games are being played on Christmas Day in 2022? Here is all you need to know:

Have NFL games ever been played on Christmas Day before?

Advertisement

The triple header on 25 December will not be the first time that the NFL has played on Christmas. The league has delivered a festive treat before, with 24 games having been played on Christmas Day in years gone.

In the 21st century so far, Christmas Day games have been played in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2006, 2005, 2004 and 2000. But previously the maximum number of games played on 25 December has been two.

However 2022 will make history with three NFL games scheduled to take place on Christmas Day. It will include an early, evening and late kick off.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms-up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What NFL games are being played on Christmas Day?

The major slate of NFL games will be taking place on Christmas Eve (Saturday 24 December), including Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles. In the UK most of the games will kick off at 6pm, but the late game will carry over into Christmas Day starting at 1.15am for any early birds, night owls, or Santa Clauses stopping by on his rounds.

Advertisement

On Christmas Day proper three games will be played with the following kick-off times (GMT):

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers - 6pm (1pm E.T.)

L.A Rams vs Denver Broncos - 9.30pm (4.30pm E.T.)

Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers- 1.20am (26 December)/ 7.20pm E.T.

A game will also be played on Boxing Day in the US - the Colts vs the L.A Chargers. It will kick off at 1.15am on 27 December in the U.K.

When were the first NFL Christmas games?

Advertisement

The first football games to be scheduled on Christmas Day took place on 25 December 1971. The games were Cowboys vs Vikings and Dolphins vs Chiefs, with both games being play-off fixtures.

Regular season games were first held on Christmas Day in the 1989 season. The games have been a regular fixture in the decades since.

Advertisement

What channel are the NFL Christmas Day games on?

In the UK all three games will be shown on Sky Sports NFL/ NFL HD. In the United States the games will be on the following channels: