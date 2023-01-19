The NFL has confirmed the first three teams for the 2023 London Series, with games also set to be played in Germany.

We are now in the business end of the NFL season, with the divisional round of the playoffs taking place across this weekend. At this point, all of the London games are long gone, and we also saw a successfully hosted first game in Germany, with Mexico also hosting a game for the second year running.

Though, many NFL fans in the UK will already be looking forward to the next installment of NFL London, and to get excitement going nice and early, the league has already announced some of the teams who will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium later this year.

Who will be playing at NFL London 2023?

As usual, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing in London this year, and Wembley specifically. The Jaguars owner, Shahid Khan, owns Fulham and Harrods, and has always been keen to grow the Jaguars brand in London. Over recent years, the Jaguars haven’t been particularly successful, but they have progressed to the divisional round this year, still in with a chance of reaching the Superbowl.

The most exciting part of the announcement is arguably the arrival of the Buffalo Bills in London. The Bills will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, arriving with superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Sean McDermott’s men are one of the favourites to win the Superbowl this season, and they are still in with a chance after sqeeking past the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

The Tennessee Titans are the third team who will host a game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they will be looking for a comeback year after missing out on the playoffs following a late-season losing run this season.

The Jaguars have become a London staple

All three teams’ opponents will be announced at a later date, but we already know they will not be divisional games. Those games are played in the US, as usual.

Other international series games

There will be no game in Mexico this season due to construction works at Estadio Azteca, with the stadium being modernised ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

There will, however be an additional game in Germany, with the European country achieving huge success in its debut game this year. The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will be the home teams in Germany, with Frankfurt also hosting later this year, while Munich will again host a game.

Again, the ‘visiting teams’ for those games will be confirmed at a later date.

Ticket details

The 2023 London Series ticket details have not been confirmed yet, with the three remaining teams playing in NFL London 2023 not yet confirmed. Those teams will be confirmed upon the release of the 2023 schedule, which will be in the spring.

Fans can, however, register their interest in tickets via the NFL website.

What has been said?

“Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events & international.

