The UK’[s love affair with the NFL continues after it was announced that London is set to host games once again later this year.

Six teams will journey over the Atlantic Ocean to the UK this autumn as part of the 2025 NFL international schedule. Teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, the Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Rams will play in the capital.

Taking place in mid-October, the matches will take over both Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium. The NFL will also visit European locations such as Dublin, Berlin and Madrid as part of the 2025 international tour.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to grab ticket for this year’s London matches.

The NFL is returning to the UK this autumn, with teams such as the Minnesota Viking and New York Jets set to host games in London.

Which NFL teams are playing in London this year?

It has been confirmed that London will host three matches as part of the NFL’s international schedule. These matches are:

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns – October 5 @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets – October 12 @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars – October 19 @ Wembley Stadium

When do tickets for London NFL games go on sale?

Tickets for the matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will go on sale from Thursday, May 29 at 12pm. Tickets for the showdown between Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium will go on sale from Friday, May 30 at 9am.

Tickets will be available via the NFL site.

How much are tickets for London NFL games?

The pricing tier list has been revealed, with tickets ranging from the £72 for the cheapest seats to £230 for Category 1 tickets. The full breakdown is:

Category 1 - £230

Category 2 - £220

Category 3 - £210

Category 4 - £195

Category 5 - £180

Category 6 - £160

Category 7 - £130

Category 8 - £105

Category 9 - £72

Prices may vary on resale sites. More expensive VIP packages are also available via Seat Unique.