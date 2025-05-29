NFL returning to London in 2025: Games, dates, price and how to get tickets as American football returns to UK
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Six teams will journey over the Atlantic Ocean to the UK this autumn as part of the 2025 NFL international schedule. Teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, the Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Rams will play in the capital.
Taking place in mid-October, the matches will take over both Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium. The NFL will also visit European locations such as Dublin, Berlin and Madrid as part of the 2025 international tour.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to grab ticket for this year’s London matches.
Which NFL teams are playing in London this year?
It has been confirmed that London will host three matches as part of the NFL’s international schedule. These matches are:
- Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns – October 5 @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Denver Broncos vs New York Jets – October 12 @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars – October 19 @ Wembley Stadium
When do tickets for London NFL games go on sale?
Tickets for the matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will go on sale from Thursday, May 29 at 12pm. Tickets for the showdown between Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium will go on sale from Friday, May 30 at 9am.
Tickets will be available via the NFL site.
How much are tickets for London NFL games?
The pricing tier list has been revealed, with tickets ranging from the £72 for the cheapest seats to £230 for Category 1 tickets. The full breakdown is:
- Category 1 - £230
- Category 2 - £220
- Category 3 - £210
- Category 4 - £195
- Category 5 - £180
- Category 6 - £160
- Category 7 - £130
- Category 8 - £105
- Category 9 - £72
Prices may vary on resale sites. More expensive VIP packages are also available via Seat Unique.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.