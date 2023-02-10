Travis and Jason Kelce will make NFL history when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

It will be a family affair for the Kelce’s when the Super Bowl kicks-off this weekend.

Kansas City Chief’s star Travis and Philadelphia Eagle’s center Jason will be putting aside their shared last name when they run out onto the pitch at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (12 January). It will also be a moment that will make NFL history.

It will be the fourth time that the Kelce brothers have played against each other, with Travis and the Chiefs winning all three previous meetings. Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason, is well-known for wearing a two-sided jersey, featuring both of her sons’ teams.

But how will Travis and Jason make history? Here is all you need to know:

How are Travis and Jason Kelce related?

Chief’s star Travis and Eagle’s center Jason are brothers. The pair have been in the league at the same time for a decade now but the Super Bowl will be the third time they have faced each other on the field.

The Kelce brothers mum Donna is well-known for attending both of her sons’ games on a weekend. She has often been spotted wearing a two-sided jersey featuring both of Travis and Jason’s names.

Travis and Jason Kelce will face each other in Super Bowl LVII. Picture Getty Images/ National World graphic’s team

In September last year, the Kelce brothers launhced a podcast called New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. Announcing it, the brothers said: “We are two brothers from Cleveland Heights who, as kids, had a dream of turning pro, and now we’re here to give our thoughts from inside the game.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to do this show, and with 12 Pro Bowls and 2 rings between us, we have a few things to say about the league, the new talent on the field, the upcoming season, and our lives off the field. There will be a few notable names to join us on episodes, but for the most part, this will be a raw dialogue between two brothers who had the chance to live out their childhood football dreams together.”

Jason and Travis Kelce to make history in Super Bowl

Jason was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and has been in the league for 12 years now, while Travis was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs two years later in 2013. Despite the brothers having been in the league together for a decade, they have only faced each other three times - with Chiefs winning all three so far.

The brothers also become the first siblings to face each other in a Super Bowl. Eli and Peyton Manning both played in Super Bowls but never in the same game.

