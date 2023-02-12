Rihanna will be performing at halftime in the clash between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs - but what other celebs are in the stands?

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the calendar and it attracts famous faces from across the globe.

Rihanna will be performing the famous halftime show in 2023 but which other stars are in Glendale at the State Farm Stadium? Cardi B was seen with her husband Offset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple teamed up for a pre-Super Bowl concert on Sunday (12 February) during which they embraced tennis great Serena Williams. Cardi B joyfully danced and performed her biggest jams from Up to I Like It at the Hall of Fame party.

She brought high energy into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere at the Gila River Resorts and Casino in Chandler, Arizona. The crowd rose to their feet and pulled out their phones to capture Cardi B’s show as they recited almost word for word all the lyrics during her 30-minute set.

She kicked off her performance with Money as she pranced across the stage. “How are we doing tonight?” she asked the enthusiastic concertgoers.

Gordon Ramsay is seen on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Offset joined her on stage to perform their hit Clout. She encouraged the crowd while her husband rapped his verse before she returned the favour and finished the song. Cardi B went on to perform her other hits such as WAP, Finesse and Bodak Yellow, her final song of the night.

Afterwards, she shook her hips then hugged Williams on stage before moving off stage and marching with her security through the audience. Earlier, Offset opened up for his wife, performing Roc Flair Drip, Taste and played a snippet of Bad And Boujee from his former group Migos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which other celebs have been seen at the Super Bowl?

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch earlier this season, is at the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey was seen at the State Farm Stadium. Dave Grohl and Paris Hilton have also been spotted in Phoneix ahead of the Super Bowl.

Other major names spotted in Arizona are:

Aaron Rodgers

Kevin Hart

Shaquille O'Neal

Serena Williams

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Advertisement

Advertisement