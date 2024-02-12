Travis Kelce shocks fans with mid-game rant at Kansas City Chiefs coach
The eyes of Taylor Swift and the world were on Travis Kelce during the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs star was expected to make headlines, but not for a losing his cool with his own coach! Fans were left shocked after the tight end charged at Andy Reid and appeared to push him.
Kelce's outburst came in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. It followed a fumble by his teammate Isiah Pacheco as the Chiefs got off to a rocky start in the big game.
On the BBC Sport feed, the Beeb described the incident as: "Travis Kelce is going absolutely bananas on the sideline after that Isiah Pacheco fumble - he bumps into head coach Andy Reid as he's screaming at him, presumably as he wants to get a sniff of the football as he's been nowhere near it as yet."
Taylor Swift made it to the Super Bowl despite performing her Eras tour shows in Japan earlier in the weekend. She was joined by the likes of Ice Spice in the box.
