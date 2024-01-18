Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been confirmed to perform at the Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl Pre-Game performances have been confirmed with Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day set to sing. The NFL announced on Thursday (January 18) McEntire will sing the national anthem, Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Day tackles “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Star of Oscar-winning film CODA Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language. The national anthem will be produced and arranged by Emmy winner Adam Blackstone.

Post Malone is a Grammy Award-nominated, 5x diamond-certified rapper from New York. He was raised in Texas as a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.

McEntire - who is singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" for the first time - is a legendary country singer who has sold over 75 million records worldwide. In a statement, McEntire said she's experienced with singing the national anthem and is 'honoured' to be given the opportunity.

"I'm honoured to be a part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," she said. "2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary."

Super Bowl LVII saw another Country star in Chris Stapleton deliver the national anthem. His blues take on the 'Star Spangled Banner' was a success with the crowd.

The announcement comes after Usher was confirmed to perform at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The R&B singer will take the stage at Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11.

While many are still speculating who will join the US singer on stage, the artist has hinted the show will celebrate the R&B genre and the Halftime Show guests will be “people who represent [R&B]."

“This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage," he told Vogue. “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit."