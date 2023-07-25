Tafari Campbell, 45, was paddle-boarding near the Obama's estate in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts when he died

Tafari Campbell (right), personal chef to former US President Barack Obama, has died following a paddle-boarding accident near the family's home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Credit: Getty Images/ Tafari Campbell: Instagram)

The personal chef to former US President Barack Obama has died in a paddle-boarding accident near the family's estate in Martha's Vineyard.

The body of Tafari Campbell, 45, was recovered from a pond near the home of the former first family on Monday 24 July shortly before 10am local time. Massachusetts State Police said in a statement: "Mr. Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident."

Mr Campbell, from Dumfries, Virginia, had worked under the Obama's for many years as a White House sous chef before he made the move to become the family's personal chef.

Barack and his wife Michelle called Mr Campbell a "beloved part of our family", adding that he was "a truly wonderful man".

Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

What happened to Tafari Campbell?

Search parties were launched to find Mr Campbell on Sunday 23 July after police received a call in which they were told that a male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond had found himself in difficulties. According to the report, the male was seen falling into the pond, struggling and going underwater.

The search continued for two days before he was found in the pond. He is survived by his wife and their twin sons.

His death is currently being investigated by authorities.

What did the Obama's say about Tafari Campbell's passing?

They added that the family had grown close to the talented chef throughout their time in the White House from 2009 to 2017. The statement added: "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone."