If you’re scared of spiders, brace yourselves - tarantulas are on the move across the US as the annual mating season kicks off.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tens of thousands of male tarantulas are emerging from burrows across the Southwest and Western states, including California, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Kansas, in search of mates.

“If you’re lucky enough you can sometimes see them in hordes crossing the roads at certain times of year,” said Dan McCamish, a senior scientist with California State Parks, in an interview with USA Today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This surge comes as the UK enters its own spider season, marked by sightings of the purseweb spider—Britain’s only native tarantula species. Often mistaken for tropical giants, the purseweb spider is relatively small but shares the same family as its American cousins. These spiders have been spotted in the North and South Downs, New Forest, and as far north as Cumbria and parts of Scotland.

Wildlife researcher Adele Brand told BBC’s Countryfile that the purseweb spider is a “stay-at-home” species that spends its life inside a silk tube, buried underground, with only a small part visible. The structure resembles “an old purse or a dirty sock,” which is how the spider earned its name.

Tarantulas are on the move across the US as the annual mating season kicks off | Denver Post via Getty Images

While the Missouri Department of Conservation notes that purseweb spiders “have large, imposing chelicerae” and possess venom, they add that “bites do not pose a danger to people, except for the rare cases of people who are highly sensitive to spider bites.”

Across the Atlantic, the tarantula invasion in the US is a more conspicuous and seasonal event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Touching these spiders can be painful due to the tiny barbed hairs on their abdomen, known as urticating hairs,” McCamish warned. “They can actually flick those hairs off their back feet like darts.” The hairs can irritate skin and eyes. He added: “It’s a wild animal - it doesn’t want to be picked up and loved and hugged… They could bite you.”

The spiders are most commonly spotted from September to November, particularly after the first fall rains. “They really respond to the late summer warmth and the increase in moisture,” McCamish said. Males roam the terrain sniffing for female pheromones, while females wait in or near their burrows. If mating is successful, the male usually dies shortly afterward - sometimes becoming the female’s next meal.

Tarantulas are not typically dangerous to humans, except in rare cases of allergy to bites. Still, they are capable of climbing trees and even jumping up to 2 feet, according to McCamish. “They’re ambush predators, after all… Just because they’re ground-dwelling creatures that doesn’t mean they don’t climb bushes or trees.”

Though unsettling to some, tarantulas play a key role in local ecosystems. “They help control insect populations and assist with biodiversity,” McCamish said, noting that their burrows aerate soil and help filter water during desert floods. “If there are tarantulas living somewhere, you can generally assume the habitat is functioning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they do face natural threats. Predators include owls, foxes, snakes, and the particularly fearsome tarantula hawk wasp. These wasps, with their loud buzzing and bright orange wings, are known to paralyse tarantulas and lay eggs inside them. “Their sting has been compared to… the second or third worst sting of any insect in the world,” McCamish said.