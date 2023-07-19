The soldier was being escorted back to the US when he escaped from under the watch of his escort at Incheon Airport in South Korea

The demilitarised zone between North Korea and South Korea is popular with tourists, but US soldier Travis King made an unauthorised crossing into the PRK after slipping onto a tour group visiting the area. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Pentagon has opened an investigation after a US soldier crossed the demilitarised zone into North Korea from South Korea without permission.

The soldier, who has been identified as Private 2nd Class Travis King, made the crossing on Tuesday 19 July. King, 23, is said to have joined with a tour group who were being shown the Joint Security Area in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between South Korea and North Korea when he crossed the border.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has come as a great concern to US officials, with the tensions between the two countries flaring in recent months. The Pentagon has maintained that King’s safety is paramount in their concerns, while it was also posed by some political analysts that the soldier could be used as a bargaining chip for North Korea if treated as an illegal trespasser rather than a defector.

What happened at the border?

King is said to have been due to fly back to the US over a disciplinary matter when he gave his escort the slip at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. It has now been revealed that King, who had been stationed in South Korea, has been detained for fighting and damaging police property in the country.

Upon his release from detention in South Korea, King was due to fly back to the US, where he would be facing disciplinary action. He was escorted to the Incheon Airport, however failed to board the plane after military police were unable to accompany him directly to the plane.

He allegedly informed the flight attendant that he did not have his passport with him, with the flight attendant then escorting him out of the departure hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After leaving the airport, King joined a tour group travelling to the DMZ. How King was able to gain access is still in question, with those attending tours of the DMZ normally subject to rigorous checks by the United Nations Command which can take many days and requires tourists to provide passport information.

Map of the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea. (Credit: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld)

King is said to have been seen by others on the tour laughing while the group toured the Joint Security Area before making a run for the border.

Some of those who witnessed King’s crossing have spoken about their experience. Sarah Leslie, a tourist who was on the tour, told 1News in New Zealand that at first, some people thought King was attempting a dangerous stunt for social media.

She said: “Suddenly, I noticed a guy running, dressed in black, what looked like full gas towards the North Korean side. My first thought was what an absolute idiot,”

“He just kept going and didn’t stop.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

King escaped soldiers at the border who had run after him, while the tour group’s trip was cut short.

Why did Travis King cross the border into North Korea?

The current motive for King’s crossing is unknown. His mother told ABC News that the move was unlike her son’s normal behaviour, stating that he “had to be out of his mind” to make the crossing without authorisation.

She added that he had spoken to him a few days prior when he told her that he would be returning to his base in Fort Bliss, Texas.

Where is Travis King now?

North Korea has not commented on the situation at all to date. However, United Nations Command officials believe that King is now in the custody of North Korean authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters during a White House press briefing: "What we do know is that one of our service members who was on a tour, wilfully and without authorisation, crossed the military demarcation line.

“We believe that he is in the PRK (People’s Republic of Korea) custody and so we’re closely monitoring and investigating the situation.”