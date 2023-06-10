Unabomber Ted Kaczynski dies in prison aged 81

Ted Kaczynski was found dead at a federal prison in North Carolina

The Unabomber has died in prison at the age of 81, it has been announced.

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski was found dead at about 8am at a prison in North Carolina, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Saturday (10 June).

He had been moved to the prison medical facility after spending two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists.

Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana.

He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

What was Unabomber's cause of death?

His cause of his death was not immediately known.