There are seven more US public holidays left in 2025 - here’s when you can enjoy an extra day off work and school.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With summer on the horizon, it is the time of year when many of us start checking our calendars for any opportunity to make the most of the good weather. And when holiday days are in short supply, a public holiday can be the saving grace - providing just a brief, extra day of respite - and a chance to enjoy the sunshine.

US public holidays begin the calendar year, of course, on New Year's Day, followed by Martin Luther King Jr Day on January 20. On February 17, the United States marks Washington's birthday, but from there it feels a long time until the next 'bonus' day off work or school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are seven more US public holidays left in 2025 | Getty Images

What US public holidays are left in 2025?

Thankfully, for those craving a break, Americans only have a matter of days until the next public holiday; Memorial Day, on May 26, which is an opportunity to honour US military personnel who have fallen while serving their country.

A month later the US celebrates Juneteenth, on June 19, marking the end of slavery in the US.

Next up is Independence Day, of course, on July 4, celebrating the US' Declaration of Independence, in 1776. This year, July 4 falls on a Friday, so offers Americans a long weekend to savour.

From there, all eyes move to September 1, when Labor Day gives a well-deserved day off to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterans Day - and Armistice Day - is next on the calendar, on November 11, when people honour those who have served. It also marks the signing of the armistice to end the First World War.

Elsewhere in November, Thanksgiving falls on the 27th.

Then, last but not least, is Christmas, with December 25 the final public holiday of the year - until we start all over again a week later, celebrating the new year.