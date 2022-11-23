A press conference in response to the incident in Chesapeake has been scheduled for 8am local time

Officials have said several people have been killed killed and others injured in a shooting at a Walmart in the US state of Virginia. Six people, as well as the gunman, were killed in the shooting, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake at around 10.15pm local time (3.15am GMT), according to police spokesperson Leo Kosinski.

Chesapeake, Virginia, is located on the east coast of the United States, approximately 240 kilometres (150 miles) southeast of the capital, Washington.

Officials have announced a press conference in response to the incident in Chesapeake will be held at 8am local time (1pm GMT).

Here is everything we know so far.

Who are the victims?

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers discovered a number of dead and injured people in the store and dispatched rescue and tactical teams to administer life-saving measures. According to officials, six individuals were killed in the incident.

The Chesapeake Conference Centre has been designated as a family reunification facility, according to police. A tweet said the site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contacts of anyone who may have been in the building.

Sentara Healthcare spokesman Mike Kafka said in a text message that five people from the Walmart are being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions have not been made readily available.

The City of Chesapeake said on Twitter that it does not have "all the answers yet," and that Chesapeake Police are still investigating the attack. The city has also requested that the public keep away from the location while the inquiry is ongoing.

Is there a suspect?

Kosinski said that police believe there was only one gunman, who was killed. They believe the shooting had stopped when police arrived.

Kosinski said he doesn't believe police fired shots, but he couldn't say whether the gunman died from a self-inflicted wound.

The incident is not the first in a Walmart store; a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.