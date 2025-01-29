Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former contestant on The Voice in America has died by suicide aged 44.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Whyte Maloney died this week from a gunshot wound to the head, which has been recorded as self-inflicted.

The Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed the death to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night before he died, the singer musician had posted a video to his Instagram Stories, seemingly from a bar.

"Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking," he said, giving a rock hand gesture.

Ryan Whyte Maloney in 2017 | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Cheryl J. Kagan PR

Whyte Maloney grew up in Michigan surrounded by music, playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums. He became the frontman of prog-rock band Indulge and recorded the album Tomorrow's Another Day in 2005. After 10 years of touring with the band, he began working on solo material. Later, he recorded his debut solo album Where I've Been, which was produced by Sean O'Dwyer (The Black Crowes, Roger Waters, Pink Floyd).

From 2010 to 2013 he performed throughout the US as his original songs Hillbilly, Michigan Moonlight and Living with No Directions were played on country radio in Michigan, Nevada, Colorado and California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, Whyte Maloney appeared on The Voice, where he performed Lights by Journey in a blind audition - and all four judges span round in their chairs in appreciation, reported PEOPLE.

Whyte Maloney joined Blake Shelton's team where he went through two Battle rounds and became one of the country star's top five finalists.

While on The Voice, he recorded four hit singles including Lights by Journey, Tina Turner's What's Love Got to Do with It, Easy by Rascal Flatts and Second Chance by Shinedown and returned to perform during the season finale.