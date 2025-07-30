A WNBA game between the Atlanta Valkyries and Golden State Dream was temporarily halted on Tuesday night after a neon green sex toy was thrown onto the court by a fan.

The bizarre incident unfolded with just under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia, with the teams tied at 75. As Golden State attempted a basket, the sex toy - described as a “neon green dildo” - suddenly flew from the stands and landed on the hardwood.

Video from the broadcast shows referees initially allowing play to continue despite the object lying on the court. But once a timeout was called, officials stopped the game to remove it.

“A police officer appeared to be the one tasked with mop-up duty — and after several moments of chatting about it with people sitting courtside, she eventually hauled it away from the area in a towel,” TMZ reported.

BricksCenter, a popular sports satire page, posted footage of the moment on X with the caption: “They accidentally showed the dildo on the broadcast 😭💀.”

The Valkyries ultimately won the game 77-75