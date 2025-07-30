WNBA game delayed after sex toy lands on court during tense final minutes
The bizarre incident unfolded with just under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia, with the teams tied at 75. As Golden State attempted a basket, the sex toy - described as a “neon green dildo” - suddenly flew from the stands and landed on the hardwood.
Video from the broadcast shows referees initially allowing play to continue despite the object lying on the court. But once a timeout was called, officials stopped the game to remove it.
“A police officer appeared to be the one tasked with mop-up duty — and after several moments of chatting about it with people sitting courtside, she eventually hauled it away from the area in a towel,” TMZ reported.
BricksCenter, a popular sports satire page, posted footage of the moment on X with the caption: “They accidentally showed the dildo on the broadcast 😭💀.”
The Valkyries ultimately won the game 77-75
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.