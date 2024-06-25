Two Amur tigers are introduced to each other for the first time in sweet video
Four-year-old Dmitri, who weighs 165kg, has arrived at Woburn Safari Park to join the park’s existing female tiger Minerva. The two tigers will share a nine-acre (36,000 sq m) drive-through reserve.
The move has been carefully coordinated between Woburn and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to support the welfare and future of the critically endangered species.
Dmitri will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the 23rd June. He was born at Whipsnade Zoo in the UK in 2018 and was raised with two brothers.
It is hoped that in the future Dmitri will become a member of the International Breeding Programme. It is estimated that there are fewer than 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild.
Ben Davies, Acting Head of Carnivores, said: “Woburn Safari Park is synonymous with tigers and Dmitri’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time. He and Minerva will be able to assist in our fundraising campaign coinciding with the Year of the Tiger and we are sure that our visitors will love getting to know him!
“Hopefully, one day we will also see Dmitri become a father to his own set of cubs, to help safeguard the future of this iconic species.”
