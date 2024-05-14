Baltimore bridge blown up in controlled demolition after collapse - watch below
Video shows a collapsed Baltimore bridge being blown up in a controlled demolition.
A loud explosion was heard at around 17:00 Eastern time (21:00 GMT), and pieces of the bridge fell into the river. Authorities said the demolition went as planned.
Cargo ship, the Dali, hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing it to collapse. Six construction workers were killed in the incident.
The Dali remains at the scene of the incident and is covered in debris from the bridge. 21 crew members are still on board the Dali maintaining the vessel. Crew members sheltered on board the ship when the controlled explosion was executed.
According to officials, the controlled explosion has been used to make precision cuts so they will be able to move the ship.
