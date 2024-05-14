Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch pieces of the bridge crash into the water, as smoke rises into the sky, after explosives on the bridge were detonated.

Video shows a collapsed Baltimore bridge being blown up in a controlled demolition.

A loud explosion was heard at around 17:00 Eastern time (21:00 GMT), and pieces of the bridge fell into the river. Authorities said the demolition went as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cargo ship, the Dali, hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing it to collapse. Six construction workers were killed in the incident.

The Dali remains at the scene of the incident and is covered in debris from the bridge. 21 crew members are still on board the Dali maintaining the vessel. Crew members sheltered on board the ship when the controlled explosion was executed.