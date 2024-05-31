Moment bank customer kills ‘confused’ 82-year-old woman with dementia by shoving her to ground caught on CCTV
Harrowing CCTV footage shows the moment a bank customer killed a ‘confused’ 82-year-old woman with dementia after becoming impatient in a queue behind her.
Courtney Richman, 26, can be seen firmly shoving Myra Coutinho-Lopez from behind, sending her crashing to the ground.
Myra, who had dementia, attended Lloyds Bank in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire to withdraw money on December 6 2021 but became confused when presented with bank statements. As staff provided assistance, a queue of customers, including Richman, began to form. As Myra moved away from the counter, Richman clapped her hands.
Myra swung her handbag towards Richman who was hit by it as she turned away. Richman then pushed Myra with both hands, causing Myra to travel some distance and fall to the ground - landing on her hip and shoulder.
Myra was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injuries on December 16 2021. She was described by her family as a ‘truly unique person’ who had a ‘strong commitment to supporting others whenever and wherever possible’.
Richman, of Welwyn Garden City, appeared at Luton Crown Court on May 31 2024 after being found guilty of manslaughter earlier this year. She was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months. Richman was also given a rehabilitation requirement lasting between 15 to 25 days and was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.
