Boeing 767 crashes into runway in emergency landing after landing gear malfunction in shocking CCTV footage
CCTV footage shows the moment a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed upon landing, hitting the runway nose first.
The flight was operated by FedEx and took off from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on May 8. It was headed for Istanbul when the landing gear malfunctioned. The pilot made an emergency landing at Istanbul airport.
The CCTV shows how the Boeing 767 dragged along the runway with sparks and smoke coming from the plane. Firefighters had been alerted about the landing gear malfunction and were ready waiting for the aircraft. After the crash landing, they covered the plane in firefighting foam and prevented any potential fires.
No one was injured in the emergency landing and the crew were safely evacuated from the plane. IGA Istanbul Airport said: “Air traffic was temporarily halted on runway 16R following the landing. The teams are diligently working to safely relocate the aircraft and restore routine flight operations on the runway. Flight traffic and operations remain unaffected on all other runways, including the auxiliary runways.”
