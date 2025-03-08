The burglars recorded themselves singing in the cars they had stolen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been jailed for a catalogue of burglary and theft of motor vehicles offences in West and South Yorkshire.

Stevie Lakin, aged 20, of Westfield Lane in South Elmsall, Declan Dale, 22, of West Street in South Kirkby and Mason Wall, aged 18, of Chapel Close in Wragby, Lincolnshire, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary with the intent to steal, one count of burglary, two counts of attempt burglary and three counts of theft of motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conspiracy to commit burglary charge encompassed 37 burglaries in Pontefract, Upton, South Elmsall, Castleford, South Kirkby, Wakefield, Hemsworth, Skellow, Barnsley and Crofton that happened between November 30, 2023, and August 6, 2024.

The other offences occurred in South Kirkby and Upton in August 2024.

Steve Dakin, Declan Dale and Mason Wall have all been jailed for the catalogue of burglaries across the Wakefield district | West Yorkshire Police

The trio were arrested following a theft from motor vehicle offence in the early hours of August 8 last year in South Kirkby.

A tablet computer stolen from the targeted van was traced using location services to a nearby address where Lakin, Dale and Wall were found by officers with the item and other stolen property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their phones were seized and on them were multiple photographs and videos showing the group committing offences and speeding in vehicles they stole, as evidenced in the video at the top of the page.

All three appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday, 6 March) where Lakin was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment, Dale was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment and Wall was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment.

Two men are still wanted over the string of burglaries | West Yorkshire Police

Detective Sergeant Lewis Hibbert, of Wakefield District Crime Team (DCT) said: “These males have been responsible for a significant number of offences both in Wakefield district and over the border in South Yorkshire.

“I know the concern that burglary offences cause in our communities, and I hope the victims and wider public are reassured that these men are now behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After their initial arrest, we were able to link this group to a number of other burglary and theft from motor vehicle offences and build enough evidence to ensure they were immediately charged and remanded into custody, preventing any more offending.

“While they were on remand, my team were able to gather evidence about Lakin, Dale and Wall’s involvement in 37 further burglary offences.

“Two males are featured in the videos who have not been identified as part of our enquiries so far. Anyone who recognises either of these males, one of whom is referred to as ‘Barlow’ in the footage, is urged to make contact.”

Information can be provided to Wakefield DCT via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240601378.