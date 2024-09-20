This video More videos

Watch dad-of-four Dan Carter describe his joy at winning £100k on the Lotto app after a night out with friends and how he and his neighbours drank champagne in their pyjamas at 12am to celebrate.

A lucky dad-of-four scooped £100,000 on the Lotto app after he struggled to sleep following a boozy night out.

Dan Carter, 39, was lying awake in bed on his phone when he decided to play the £2.50 Monopoly Gold Instant Win Game on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After winning the £100,000 jackpot he instantly woke wife Kayleigh, 38, so they could kick-start the party. The couple called their friends down the road, with the group toasting their success in the early hours of the morning in their pyjamas.

Dan and Kayleigh Cater have won £100,000 on the National Lottery app. | National Lottery / SWNS

The couple, who have three daughters and one son, are planning to splash out on a family holiday to Disneyland Paris. They also want to use some of the cash as a deposit to get themselves on the housing ladder after years of renting.

Dan said: “I couldn’t speak properly and our neighbours didn’t understand what was going on. At one point they said, ‘just call an ambulance if you aren’t well?’. Kayleigh finally grabbed the phone and explained what had happened.

“We met up and sat in the garden sipping a bottle of prosecco. Considering I’m a barman, I still struggled to pour without spilling, I was shaking that much.