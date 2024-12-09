Watch the moment Sohail Afzal knocked down a man in his 60s, after he mounted the pavement in an attempt to evade police.

Horrifying dashcam footage shows the moment a fleeing driver ploughed into a pedestrian - leaving him seriously injured.

On November 6, officers were driving along Normanton Road, Derby, when they saw ‘a vehicle of interest’, a green BMW, which they attempted to stop.

The BMW driver, Sohail Afzal, failed to stop for officers and sped off before mounting the pavement. Afzal continued to accelerate and ploughed into a pedestrian, a man in his 60s, before speeding off.

Sohail Afzal knocks down a man in his 60s. | Derbyshire Constabulary

The man was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sohail Afzal, 33, of Burton Road, Derby was arrested, charged, and remanded into police custody that same day. On November 7, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, Afzal admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and criminal damage to a police vehicle. On November 28, at Derby Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also given a further driving disqualification order for a period of three years and four months.

PC Cameron Spowart said: “It is a matter of sheer luck that the victim in this case was not fatally injured. He was hit with such force by the BMW that he was propelled into the air, before hitting the ground.

“Afzal showed extreme recklessness and complete disregard for the victim and any other pedestrians that day. This was a truly shocking incident which could have quite easily resulted in further casualties.”