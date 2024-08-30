This video More videos

Watch 68-year-old Billy Gibbons show off his double time-warp house - with the inside set in the 1950s and the outside an 1850s Wild West town - complete with 10 fridges, a sheriff's office, moonshine still, two jails, a barbershop and a cannon.

Billy Gibbons transformed his home into a 1950s haven after his parents died in the mid-90s.

In his sepia lounge with rugged walls, he has an original Bakelite TV from as far back as 1949, supported by a cabinet from the early 50s. He owns 10 fridges all from the 1950s - though only one is kept in his kitchen - as well as period radios, collectibles and ornaments. Billy also dresses in clothes from the era and owns an original Vauxhall Velox PA and a hotrod. Billy has had to spend very little on his 1950s interior as most of the items he's had tucked away for over 30 years.

Billy Gibbons from Audlem, Cheshire, at his double time-warp home. | Anita Maric / SWNS

Feeling like he wasn’t living far enough in the past, Billy decided to convert his garden into an 1850s Western town - complete with a sheriff's office, moonshine still, two jails, a bank, a trading post, a barbershop, a blacksmith's and a cannon. The barbershop houses Billy's wood and washing machine, while the blacksmith doubles up as a garage for his cars. He also uses the tin bath outside the trading post to bathe in.

Billy's obsession with the 1950s began when he was just a boy in the 60s and he now spends his time singing in a band as a Rockabilly singer.

Billy, a retired care home worker, from Audlem in Cheshire, said: "Of all things, how I got into the 50s was Blue Peter. The background music was Elvis Presley's Hound Dog. It was that that got me into the music. I did more research and found out the style of household items and the 50s clothes which I wear on a regular basis actually.