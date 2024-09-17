Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the shocking moment when a drink driver tests almost THREE TIMES over the limit - while his children are sat in the back of the car.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Body worn video footage shows the moment when a drink-driver, carrying his children in the car, was stopped, breathalysed and arrested in Peterborough. The father was caught almost three times the drink drive limit while his kids sat in the back seat, thanks to a call from a member of the public.

Prince Siziba, 32, was arrested on the evening of 24 August after blowing 103 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit being 35. A member of the public called 999 to report a man, who they believed to be drunk, getting into the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla in the Lidl car park in Sugar Way, Woodston, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that the man, who fell into the driver’s seat, also had two children in the car with him. Police officers spotted the Corolla in Oundle Road where it kept crossing the central lines before stopping for the officers.

Siziba, of Linnet, Orton Wistow, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (13 September) where he admitted drink driving and driving without insurance. He has been disqualified from driving for 25 months and must pay a £350 fine.

Detective Constable Les Ellmer, who investigated, said: “Siziba’s actions were incredibly selfish, not only putting his life and other road users at risk, but choosing to get behind the wheel drunk while his own children were in the car. I would like to thank the person who called us to report this – if anyone believes someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, always dial 999.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence. Crimes in action should always be reported to police by calling 999.