Watch a hard-hitting roundup of drink drivers caught in 2024 - including a driver who doesn't know he's been in a crash, and a man who killed his best friend while drink driving, but still didn't learn his lesson.

Shocking footage (click above to play) shows some of the drink-driving incidents from the last 4 months.

In the video, one driver doesn't know he's been in a crash, as cops ask 'Are you aware your car's smashed to pieces?’

A drink-driving woman gets caught with her friend's children in the car.

And a man who admits he ‘killed his best friend’ while drink driving - is caught doing it again.