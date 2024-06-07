Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as suspect launches through shrubbery and plunges into the water, leaving exasperated pursuing officers standing on the bank.

Dramatic police dashcam footage shows the moment a drug dealer jumped into a river to evade officers chasing him.

Fynley Jefferies, 20 can be seen running away from officers as one shouts for him to wait. Jefferies is then seen scrambling through bushes and jumping into a river. Moments later, he is seen emerging from the water, soaking wet and without his bag, to the shock of nearby sunbathers.

Jefferies can be heard telling the officers, “What it was, yeah, is I was so scared because I’d been smoking a joint.” One officer says, "Come on, out you pop”. Another adds, “You’ve lost your bag as well mate – surprisingly”. After taking a few moments to catch his breath, Jefferies is told he will be searched.

Fynley Jefferies emerges from river after jumping in to escape police.

The officers approached a member of the public with a paddleboard and were able to retrieve the man bag, which Jefferies was witnessed tying to some hanging branches, and contained £325 in cash as well as cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine with a street value of £2,000.