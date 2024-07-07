This video More videos

Video shows the elation and ecstasy of delighted England fans as they watched Three Lions played LIVE at Lytham Festival...shortly before the team’s big penalty shoot-out win against Switzerland.

Watch as an ecstatic Lytham Festival crowd sing along to the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem Three Lions - moments before England took on Switzerland in Euro 2024.

Crowd goes wild as Lightning Seeds play Three Lions LIVE at Lytham Festival. Credit: Dave Nelson Photography | Dave Nelson Photography

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short clip captures the electric atmosphere, as football fans combined their love of the game with a passion for music. As the song got underway large inflatable footballs were thrown into the crowd - which can be seen in the video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England fans sang word-for-word to the football anthem, originally recorded for Euro 1996 and featured Frank Skinner. The running order had to be tweaked at the eleventh hour, when England’s next fixture was announced.