Super cute moment a giant dog refuses to leave water and tries to flee owner on a paddleboard
Video shows Hobie, a stubborn Newfoundland, being dragged out of the water...but as mum tries to dry him off he runs off and dives back onto his paddleboard. The rebellious giant dog can be seen, in the video, looking very smug - especially when he gets his way and mum lets him go back out on the lake.
Brooke Schofield, co-founder of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands said: “He really did not want to come out.” Hobie is one of a group of dogs who had been learning and practising life-saving skills, including swimming out to rescue a person, and towing a boat to shore. He gets to play on his paddleboard as a reward at the end of his class.
Brooke explains what makes these affectionate animals ideal water rescue dogs. "They have a natural instinct, if they see a human in water they really don't like it. They will do anything they can to get the person out [to safety]. We help them get their confidence in the water and do activities like swimming out to people, taking a rope, towing a boat. The dogs really enjoy it as it's what they were bred for."
