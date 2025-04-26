“It never will get easier to make these decisions": UK wildlife park announces death of majestic white lion
A UK wildlife park has reported the sad death of one its white lions at the age of 16. Staff said on social media that Uganda had deteriorated quickly, but the decision to end his suffering had not been easy..
“He and his brother, Pascha, brought true majesty to our sanctuary when they came to us for retirement and a calm, natural environment,” Lincolnshire Wildlife Park said.
"He was an old boy at 16 and had the best possible life we could offer him.
“After close monitoring by our team and vets, his quality of life started to deteriorate quickly, so this awful decision had to be made.
“It never does and never will get easier to make these decisions as a sanctuary.
"Many of our animals come to us for retirement, the most we can do is ensure they receive the very best for the remainder of their lives, however long that may be.”
