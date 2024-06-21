Jay Slater: Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Brit teen
Video released by the Guardia Civil yesterday (June 20) shows search efforts in Tenerife for missing British teenager Jay Slater.
Search teams from the Spanish police can be seen driving and walking across the mountainous terrain of the Rural de Teno national park, his last known location, with binoculars. A rescue dog is also seen running around the area guided by an officer. Aerial shots show a view of the hills from above as helicopters take part in the search.
The Guardia Civil posted the footage on X, writing: “The search for the young British man missing in the Masca neighbourhood of Buenavista (Tenerife) continues, in which different units of the Civil Guard participate.”
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, went missing during a holiday in Tenerife. The search for Jay has now entered its fifth day after he was last heard from when he called a friend on Monday (June 17). He was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and trainers and a black bag.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”
