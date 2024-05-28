Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the Lib Dem leader tries to balance on the paddle board before falling into the water.

Video shows Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falling into Lake Windermere while paddleboarding.

Sir Ed was visiting the Lake District with local candidate and ex party leader Tim Farron on the general election campaign trail.

The party leader fell into the lake a total of five times, but later confessed not all of the falls were accidental. He said the election stunt was “fun, but there’s a serious message”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey falls into lake.

Sir Ed Davey said: “It was to launch our policy of making sure that environmental experts from the local community are on the boards of water companies so they can’t get away with what they’ve been getting away with, that they are properly held to account.”

The BBC reported in May that millions of litres of raw sewage was pumped into Lake Windermere due to a fault on February 28.