CCTV shows moment man lured girl aged 14 off city street before rape attack
CCTV shows the moment a man lured a girl aged 14 off a city street before supplying her with alcohol and raping her.
When the rape of a 14-year-old girl was reported in Leicester in July 2023, but with little information about the suspect or the location of the offence, a specialist team began carrying out enquiries to identify the person responsible.
Aluwas Razak was arrested after police looked through hours of CCTV footage to find the face of the suspect. While out on enquiries to try and identify the man matching the CCTV images, a detective spotted Razak in the street. He was charged the following day with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the teenager.
Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in January, Aluwas Razak, 30, of Stretton Road, Leicester, was found guilty of the three offences and, on July 16, sentenced to 11 years imprisonment and will be subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.
