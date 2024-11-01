This video More videos

Take a look around this amazing creepy garden which a teenage boy does every Halloween, and find out how it helps terminally ill youngsters at Brian House Children’s Hospice, in this video story.

Bailey Wood, 13, spends months doing up his family garden each year for Halloween - each year filling it with creepier and more terrifying animatronics! As he explains in the video (click to play above), although his mum started the tradition, the youngster took it on as his annual challenge and also gives out goody bags to all the children who come to the door.

Bailey Wood in his Halloween garden in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

The impressive decorations are showcased in the above video - with a mixture of chilling horror characters like zombies and fun spooky inflatables. Bailey tells Lucinda Herbert, as part of a forthcoming episode of Unconventional Brits for Shots! TV: “I prefer the fun ones like the 9 foot tall light up inflatable ghost. He’s not scary but I think he’s pretty cool.”

But his mum, Macala Wood, even gets creative herself with some of the more frightening decorations - including a creepy doll in an old fashioned pram she found in a charity shop and a home made Georgie from the film IT - which can both be seen in the video.

Bailey Wood in his Halloween garden in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

It's all to raise funds for Brian House children's hospice, and this year even led to a special surprise when a big store donated a load of decorations for Bailey to take to the charity. Bailey said: “It makes me really happy to see where the money is going. Last year it went to buy Christmas pyjamas for all of the children at the hospice. [Brian House] is a really happy place and they take them all for trips out and stuff.”

Esme Quinlan-Howarth, 9, with Janet Miller at Brian House Children's Hospice. | Lucinda Herbert