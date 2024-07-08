This video More videos

A Wigan midwife who won the lottery is still delivering babies 10 years after becoming a millionaire.

Ruth Breen, 45, was on her lunch break in work at Wigan Infirmary in 2014 when she checked her emails and discovered she had won £1m on the EuroMillions.

A decade on, the mother-of-one is still working for the NHS, although she has enjoyed splashing out on holidays to destinations such as Dubai, St Lucia and Mauritius.

She said: “The win came at the most perfect time ever. It allowed me to reduce my working hours, giving me a much better work-life balance.

“I’m really lucky that I only work part-time. That’s enabled me to spend much more time with my daughter doing fun mum things instead of working flat out for a really really busy service.

"We’ve had great holidays, but we’ve tried to keep our feet on the ground and I think working really helps me to do that.”

Ms Breen also wanted to continue working as an example to her daughter, who was 11 when she won.

The community midwife now arrives at her visits in a BMW X3, saying the need for boot space prevented her from driving a sportier model, and her first purchase following the win was a pair of Jimmy Choos.

Ms Breen still lives in the house she bought just before her win and says most of the new mothers she works with are unaware they are being looked after by a millionaire.

She said: “I don’t introduce myself and say ‘oh by the way I won a million quid 10 years ago’, the vast majority of people haven’t got a clue and that’s the way I like it.

“I’m treated just like any other midwife by patients and staff.”