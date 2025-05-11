Polar bears go wild at Wildlife Park and take to the water...in a kayak

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

11th May 2025, 7:00am
Unbelievable footage captures a group of polar bears as they have their first kayaking experience at Peak Wildlife Park.

Watch the hilarious moment when polar bears at a British wildlife park take to the water - in a kayak.

Used kayaks were donated to the park by members of the public, and were gifted to the polar bears by zoo staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Polar bears go wild and take to the water...in a kayakplaceholder image
Polar bears go wild and take to the water...in a kayak | Peak Wildlife Park

The video above (click to play) shows the adorable arctic bears getting to grips with the plastic boats in a highly entertaining manner.

Posting the clip on social media, one viewer observes that it looks like the bear is ‘performing CPR’ on the old kayak.

And then, after flinging the large item around, the beautiful creature launches into the water for a splash around at Peak Wildlife Park.

Watch above.

Related topics:Wildlife parkBearsSocial mediaBearVideo
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice