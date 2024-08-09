Moment police arrest wanted man found hiding under mum's bed after officers climb through window
This was the comical moment when police sneak through an open window - to arrest a wanted man who was hiding under his mum’s bed.
Body-worn footage (click to play above) shows officers as they arrive at a property to make an arrest. When there is no answer at the door, the police are then seen walking around the premises, before one spots a window that has been left wide open.
The wanted man is spotted with his legs poking out from underneath a bed.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary posted on social media: “If you are wanted by police and hiding under your mum’s bed in an attempt to evade us, ensure you shut the window first! Man arrested and off to court!”
