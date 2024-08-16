Video shows moment police dog catches burglar and suspected arsonist who got stuck in a fence trying to flee
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police dog caught a burglar and suspected arsonist who had become stuck in a fence - who can be heard on video shouting “don’t bite me!” Bodyworn camera footage (click to play above) captures the moment when PD Rudy tracks down an offender, after he tried to evade police.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Durham Police said: “After multiple failed attempts, the driver and two occupants are believed to have set the vehicle alight next to a housing estate and ran off into the field - where PD Rudy tracked down their scent and led his handler, PC Wallace straight to one of the offenders.”
Three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, possession of a bladed article, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. The vehicle involved is also believed to have been stolen and will now be examined as part of the investigation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.