Prince William flies helicopter after becoming Army Air Corps Colonel-in-Chief - watch below
Video footage shows the Prince of Wales flying an Apache helicopter from a British Army airfield as part of a joint engagement with King Charles.
Prince William, who was formerly an RAF search and rescue pilot, was captured speaking to a serviceman as he prepared to take off. Once ready, Prince William began to fly the helicopter away from the airbase.
King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps (AAC) to the Prince of Wales at a ceremony held at the Army Aviation Centre and Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire on May 13. King Charles became colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps 32 years ago. Handing over the role to his son, the King said: "The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed".
After the handover, Prince William changed into military fatigues, before getting into the helicopter and taking off. He took part in the Apache capability flight to further his understanding of the equipment and to learn more about the people that fly and support it.
