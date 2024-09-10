Rare refurbished 1950s nuclear bunker for prepping and surviving an attack is up for sale at property auction

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

10th Sep 2024, 2:50pm
Take a look inside this rare underground bunker, which is designed for surviving a nuclear attack, and is up for sale at a property auction.

Video (click to play above) shows what it’s like inside this rare 1950s nuclear bunker - which has been refurbished but still comes with all its original features. The Royal Observer Corps (ROC) nuclear bunker in the village of Wormhill, Derbyshire, is one of just 1,500 ever built.

Surviving a nuclear attack

It was designed to provide protective accommodation for three people in the event of a nuclear attack. Also known as a Royal Observer post, they were expected to report on the nuclear bursts and on the fallout of a nuclear attack.

Rare refurbished 1950s nuclear bunker for prepping and surviving an attack is up for sale at property auction | SWNS

Observers were provided with enough food and water for fourteen days and had a land line and radio communications available to them. It is one of few remaining original bunkers as most of the sites were bought by telecom companies who turned them into phone masts.

Secure accommodation with cosy log burner

The bunker, which is secure and dry, is in original condition with some original items still in situ, such as a pair of binoculars and a box which once contained an asbestos fire blanket. It has been refurbished and redecorated - featuring wall to wall velvet curtains, a cream carpet, a made bed, a log burner, storage, a rug and an unused chemical toilet.

The unique piece of British history will go up for auction on September 26, via National Property Auctions. The guide price is £15,000 - £20,000.

