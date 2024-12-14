This video More videos

Take a look inside this whimsical Hobbit-style Air Bnb, which is perfectly round and even has a hot tub and swimming pool.

A Lancashire man built a perfectly round house - inspired by Lord Of The Rings, which he now lets out as a holiday home. Mike Afflick designed the Hobbit House to look like the whimsical little homes in the film series, but also says that he wanted it to be ‘nice and modern inside’.

Mr Afflick explains: ‘Everything had to be custom built, as things are generally made to be square’ - including the doors, windows and many of the home accessories.

The enchanting property, in Inglewhite, is surrounded by greenery and has a large window, ideal for star gazing. But, he adds: “There’s plenty of wildlife here, but no hobbits.”

The home also has a hot tub, private pool, full kitchen and underfloor heating - and is available to let through Air Bnb.

