A new episode of Unconventional Brits featuring Morris Dancers, Motor Mania Episode Five and more UK Crime Caught on Camera are among our top picks on Shots! TV this week

We’re heading towards another weekend - and that means more great TV to watch on Shots!, Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565.

The channel - also available on demand at ShotsTV.com - is your home of True Crime, Caught on Camera and Weird and Wonderful TV produced by journalists across the National World portfolio.

Great shows to watch on Shots! TV this week

Unconventional Brits: Episode 44: Our hit show returns each Friday, June 13, at 7.15pm with a brand new episode. This week, our roaming reporters explore traditional folk music heritage with a sea shanty crew in Lytham St Anne's, and enjoy a day of dance in Chorley with a group of Morris Dancers. You can watch episodes Monday to Saturday at 7.15pm as well as hour-long specials during the day time. And make a note in your diary as we prepare a very special 50th episode with an hour-long compilation coming in late July. All episodes are available on demand now.

Motor Mania: Episode Five: We’ve had some real fun making this one, meeting petrol heads and engine enthusiasts across the country during the past two months. We’ve featured a spitfire, TVR vehicle club member and a car enthusiast who’s ready for the apocalypse, among others. In episode five this week, which premieres at 7pm on Saturday, June 14, we meet the motorist who has a passion for one of Britain’s forgotten classic car brands - and says it’s more reliable than some modern motors. And a Sheffield man who is about to take his £1 car, yes £1!, on a journey from the Steel City to Lake Como.

UK Crime Caught on Camera: There’s more episodes of our best-watched show across the weekend, including 9.30pm Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15. This weekend features brazen heists, disqualified drivers and doorstep villains all caught on camera, plus a new ‘selfie special’ programme. Catch up on previous episodes on demand now.

Caught on Camera: E-Bike Fires: In this new episode, we’re looking at the danger posed by e-bike and e-scooter batteries as well as several cases where fires have destroyed homes. With comments from experts and the public, it’s an episode you don’t want to miss. The show airs at 7pm on Sunday, June 15.

Across the weekend you can catch episodes of The Great British Hobby Hunt - our Shots! limited series - plus True Crime: Revisited documentaries including the tragic murders of Sasha Marsden and Annette Wade.

You can also join the debate with The Verdict - where our people’s panel discuss cash vs card, how you’d spend an extra £100 and whether parents should face bigger fines for taking kids out of school for term-time holidays. Watch all episodes now on demand.