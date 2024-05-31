Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the confused judge realises the defendant is accused of driving while his licence is suspended, after waiting for him to park his car during his virtual hearing.

Video shows the baffling moment a man accused of driving with a suspended licence joined a virtual court hearing while driving in his car.

Corey Harris, 44, appeared on Zoom for the hearing behind the wheel of his car, ‘parking up at his doctor’s office’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clip from the livestream of the remote hearing, held at Washtenaw County Court in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 15, has gone viral on social media.

Driver with suspended licence joins Zoom court while driving.

Judge Cedric Simpson said: "Mr Harris, are you driving?" Harris responded: "Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office, actually. So just give me one second. I'm parking right now."

Judge Simpson said: "Okay. So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while licence is suspended?” Harris’ lawyer replied: “That is correct, your Honor”. Judge Simpson said: "I'm looking at his record and he doesn't have a licence. He's suspended and he's just driving.” His lawyer replied: "That is correct, your Honor".