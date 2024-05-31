Man accused of driving while licence is suspended joins virtual court hearing while driving in baffling video
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows the baffling moment a man accused of driving with a suspended licence joined a virtual court hearing while driving in his car.
Corey Harris, 44, appeared on Zoom for the hearing behind the wheel of his car, ‘parking up at his doctor’s office’.
A clip from the livestream of the remote hearing, held at Washtenaw County Court in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 15, has gone viral on social media.
Judge Cedric Simpson said: "Mr Harris, are you driving?" Harris responded: "Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office, actually. So just give me one second. I'm parking right now."
Judge Simpson said: "Okay. So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while licence is suspended?” Harris’ lawyer replied: “That is correct, your Honor”. Judge Simpson said: "I'm looking at his record and he doesn't have a licence. He's suspended and he's just driving.” His lawyer replied: "That is correct, your Honor".
Judge Simpson said: "I don't even know why he would do that. So defendant's bond is revoked in this matter. Defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by 6pm today.” In response, Harris threw his head back and sighed, saying: "Oh my".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.