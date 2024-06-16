This video More videos

Watch a man propose to his girlfriend during ‘Love Story’ at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

Heart-warming video shows the moment a couple got engaged at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show.

As the star performed her 2008 hit ‘Love Story’, a man can be seen getting down on one knee and placing a ring on his girlfriend’s finger after she says, “Yes!” The newly-engaged couple are then seen hugging as emotional onlookers clap and cheer.

The marriage proposal happened on the final night (June 15) of three Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.

What is the setlist for the Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour?

The setlist for Taylor Swift’s first show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 13 was as follows:

Lover

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10-minute version)

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

...Ready For It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Folklore/Evermore

Cardigan

Betty

Champagne Problems

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Marjorie

Willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him/So High School

Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It with a Broken Heart

Surprise songs

I Can See You / Mine

Cornelia Street / Maroon

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Sh**

Bejeweled

Karma

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, NFL Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, did not make an appearance at the singer’s Liverpool shows, however she sent her congratulations to him via Instagram Live on the team’s Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Where can I see a Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour concert?

Taylor Swift will perform a show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, before holding a massive eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

The remaining dates are as follows:

Cardiff, Principality Stadium June 18

London, Wembley Stadium June 21

London, Wembley Stadium June 22

London, Wembley Stadium June 23

London, Wembley Stadium August 15

London, Wembley Stadium August 16

London, Wembley Stadium August 17

London, Wembley Stadium August 19

London, Wembley Stadium August 20

