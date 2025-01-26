This video More videos

CCTV shows the shocking moment two teenage e-bike yobs fired shots at a cyclist - before getting arrested as they tried to flee the country.

This is the shocking moment two teenage yobs fired shots at a cyclist before fleeing on an e-bike. In the video above (click to play), Ramarni Spencer and Pharrell McLennon can be seen blasting the victim at close range as they rode through a shopping centre in broad daylight.

CCTV shows the pair, now aged 18, attack the teenager as he rode through the Bridgeway Centre, The Meadows in Nottingham. The gunmen fled but were caught two days later - also shown in the video above - at East Midlands Airport where they were waiting for a flight to Alicante, Spain.

Bodycam footage above shows officers arrest the pair as they ordered food at a burger restaurant in departures. They both pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Nottingham Crown Court.

On Friday (24/1) McLennon, of Clifton, Nottingham, was jailed for 13 years while Spencer, of Beeston, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison. Both will spend their respective sentences in a young offenders' institution.

Police had initially been called to the shopping centre after a store employee reported hearing a possible gun shot which had smashed a window. When detectives analysed CCTV they discovered there had been a gathering of young people at the shopping centre around 3.25pm on May 5 last year.

Two young men were seen on an electric bike before they both produced pistols and fired them at another youth, who was also riding a bicycle. Detectives worked quickly and identified the two teenagers as suspects.

Investigations then revealed they were making attempts to escape the country.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully, we do not believe anyone was seriously injured during this incident but that is no thanks to these two teenagers.

Ramarni Spencer and Pharrell McLennon blasted the victim at close range as they rode through a shopping centre in broad daylight. | Notts Police

“Their reckless decision to produce firearms and discharge them meant they were fortunate not to cause serious injury or worse. The incident took place at a busy shopping precinct on a spring afternoon. Terrified onlookers sought refuge in shops and Spencer and McLennon showed absolutely no concern for their safety whatsoever.

“They then booked tickets on a flight in a bid to evade justice – without realising we had already identified them as suspects. It must have been an unpleasant shock for them when officers turned up and arrested them in the airport departure area.

“Detectives and uniformed colleagues worked extremely hard to track them down and build a watertight case against both offenders.

“When presented with the evidence against them, both had no option but to admit their guilt.