Vandals film themselves tipping Honda van onto its side in social media stunt

By Matthew Calderbank, Lucinda Herbert
24th Jan 2025, 11:11am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment a micro-van was flipped onto its side by youths, who filmed the vandalism to boast to mates on social media.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when vandals toppled a Honda Acty van - as part of a social media stunt.

One of the four yobs is seen, in the CCTV footage above, filming the stunt with a phone while the others lift the micro-van off the kerb, tipping it into the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vandalism caused significant damage to the Honda, smashing its passenger window and leaving the van blocking the road in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened on Clifton Road, near Memorial Park in Fleetwood, at around 3.40am on Tuesday (January 21). Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashireLancashire PoliceCCTVSocial mediaHondaVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice